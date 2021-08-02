$527.86 Million in Sales Expected for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to post sales of $527.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $527.31 million and the highest is $528.40 million. ACCO Brands reported sales of $444.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

ACCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.40 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.41.

ACCO stock opened at $8.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64. The stock has a market cap of $853.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.86. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $9.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in ACCO Brands by 9.4% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 368,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ACCO Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,963 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in ACCO Brands by 86.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 696,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 321,965 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ACCO Brands by 25.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 838,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after acquiring an additional 171,519 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in ACCO Brands by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 108,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 28,032 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

