5,791 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Bought by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,457,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,335,000 after buying an additional 36,007 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 24,634 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 30,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,356,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $39.86 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.79.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

