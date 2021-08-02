$6.16 EPS Expected for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $6.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.07 and the highest is $6.29. Whirlpool reported earnings per share of $6.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year earnings of $26.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.89 to $26.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $23.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $26.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $11,602,114.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,248 shares of company stock worth $13,972,832 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $1,566,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 98,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,828,000 after acquiring an additional 10,298 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $221.56. 20,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,967. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.17. Whirlpool has a 12 month low of $161.03 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

