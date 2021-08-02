6 Meridian Makes New Investment in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 153,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after buying an additional 319,994 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 414,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,553,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,024,000 after purchasing an additional 191,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

VVR opened at $4.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.33. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

