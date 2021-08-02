6 Meridian Sells 3,091 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

6 Meridian decreased its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,091,000 after buying an additional 43,509 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 14.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 14,849 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $173,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $1,373,000.

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMO opened at $21.35 on Monday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. This is a boost from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.