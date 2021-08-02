6 Meridian Takes $823,000 Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

6 Meridian purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 49,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,397,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 106.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 28,573 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $939,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,754,000.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE MHD opened at $17.30 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.