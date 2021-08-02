$655.99 Million in Sales Expected for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will announce $655.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $640.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $661.08 million. Five Below reported sales of $426.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.81.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $194.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $205.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.51.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

