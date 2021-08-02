6,794 Shares in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,699,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,597,000 after buying an additional 41,049 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,176,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,004,000 after buying an additional 268,999 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 942,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,266,000 after buying an additional 148,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,320,000 after buying an additional 174,603 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Outset Medical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 845,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

OM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outset Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.83.

NASDAQ:OM opened at $40.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 8.53.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $153,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at $796,478.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,960,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,172 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,908 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM).

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.