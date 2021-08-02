69,767 Shares in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 69,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $8,156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $3,341,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $873,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASXC opened at $2.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $545.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.55. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,288.65% and a negative return on equity of 45.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asensus Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided surgery by unlocking clinical intelligence for surgeons to enable consistently superior outcomes and a new standard of surgery.

