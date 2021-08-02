$7.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will report sales of $7.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.82 billion and the highest is $7.25 billion. Danaher posted sales of $5.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year sales of $28.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.31 billion to $29.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $30.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.99 billion to $31.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Danaher.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. lifted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.93.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,681 shares of company stock valued at $15,688,392. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $297.49 on Monday. Danaher has a 1 year low of $192.51 and a 1 year high of $299.73. The firm has a market cap of $212.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danaher (DHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.