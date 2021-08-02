880,892 Shares in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 880,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,923,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

VTIQU stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

