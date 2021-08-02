$94.92 Million in Sales Expected for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to announce sales of $94.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $117.50 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported sales of $10.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 810.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year sales of $452.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $396.58 million to $523.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $820.88 million, with estimates ranging from $738.71 million to $985.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The company had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SHO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.11.

In related news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,420,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,288,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,320 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $16,192,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 46.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $12,041,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHO traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $11.54. 2,536,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,796. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

