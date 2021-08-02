$975.50 Million in Sales Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will report sales of $975.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $993.00 million and the lowest is $958.00 million. Acuity Brands reported sales of $891.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year sales of $3.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AYI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.19.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $542,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 390,606 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,100,000 after purchasing an additional 114,609 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $2,946,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,121,000.

NYSE:AYI traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,785. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.24. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $194.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acuity Brands (AYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.