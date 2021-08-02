983 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Purchased by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 983 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.74.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $415.96. 38,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,123,436. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $425.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $407.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

