AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

VLVLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AB Volvo has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $28.18.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

