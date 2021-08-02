AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.520-$12.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AbbVie also updated its FY21 guidance to $12.52-12.62 EPS.

Shares of ABBV traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.30. 9,017,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,294,629. The stock has a market cap of $205.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $119.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.08.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AbbVie stock. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.