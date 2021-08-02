Acas LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Acas LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJT. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $47,932,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $17,836,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $14,930,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,694,000 after acquiring an additional 102,312 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $12,872,000.

IJT stock opened at $132.28 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $83.92 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.63.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

