Acas LLC Purchases 1,445 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Acas LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.4% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 30,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 49,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 215,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $86.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.90. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

