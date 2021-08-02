Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.89. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $17.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.71.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 25,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $169,432.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,787.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Reichling sold 8,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $56,128.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,975 shares in the company, valued at $290,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,128 shares of company stock worth $454,451. 45.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,370,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,728,000 after purchasing an additional 66,198 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,213,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,386,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 984,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 223.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 854,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after buying an additional 589,724 shares in the last quarter. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

