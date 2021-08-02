Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.44.

NYSE ACN opened at $317.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.25. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $321.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

