Access Financial Services Inc. Boosts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,934,000 after purchasing an additional 182,626 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 558,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,206,000 after purchasing an additional 111,993 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,255,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,915,000 after purchasing an additional 128,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist boosted their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.70.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $101.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $196.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.37. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

