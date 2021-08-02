Access Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Access Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 17.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,688,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,930,000 after buying an additional 202,323 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,548,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,497,000 after buying an additional 218,203 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,797,000 after buying an additional 189,967 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 781,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,737,000 after buying an additional 19,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,044,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $66,191.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,689. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $77.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.27 and a beta of 0.13. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

