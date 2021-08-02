Access Financial Services Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,626 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.0% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,420,000 after purchasing an additional 75,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,413,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,937 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,955 shares of company stock worth $6,025,311. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO opened at $57.14 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $46.22 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $246.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

