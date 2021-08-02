Access Financial Services Inc. Has $2.54 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,737 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.2% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.89.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $150.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.36. The company has a market cap of $169.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.74 and a 12 month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

