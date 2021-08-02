Access Financial Services Inc. Has $587,000 Holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 58.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 178,792 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 169.5% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 21,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 45,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

PPT stock opened at $4.65 on Monday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.