Access Financial Services Inc. Has $587,000 Holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Access Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 178,792 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,726,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 107,558 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Shares of PPT stock opened at $4.65 on Monday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

