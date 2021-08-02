Access Financial Services Inc. Invests $812,000 in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT)

Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000. Access Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.38% of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF by 1,279.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at $719,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000.

Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF stock opened at $18.38 on Monday. Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $19.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30.

