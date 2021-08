ACRES Commercial Realty (ACR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 5.76%. On average, analysts expect ACRES Commercial Realty to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ACR stock opened at $17.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62. ACRES Commercial Realty has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $161.88 million, a P/E ratio of 250.90 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 243.37, a current ratio of 243.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity investments.

