Adaptive Biotechnologies (ADPT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. The business had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. On average, analysts expect Adaptive Biotechnologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $36.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.04. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 0.28.

ADPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

In related news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $147,308.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $92,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,629 shares of company stock worth $4,826,411 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.