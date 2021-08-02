Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Addex Therapeutics Ltd is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs for neurological disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate includes dipraglurant, ADX71149 which are in clinical stage. Its Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of addiction. Addex Therapeutics Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Addex Therapeutics stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.91. Addex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $37.52.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.46% and a negative net margin of 294.88%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Addex Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) by 2,420.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Addex Therapeutics were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

