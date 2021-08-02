AdEx Hits Market Capitalization of $15.25 Million (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. AdEx has a total market cap of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00055711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002635 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.72 or 0.00794822 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00091033 BTC.

About AdEx

AdEx is a coin. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars.

