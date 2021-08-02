Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,500 shares, a growth of 54.9% from the June 30th total of 303,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ADPPF has been the topic of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Adler Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adler Group in a report on Friday, June 11th.

ADPPF opened at $29.65 on Monday. Adler Group has a 1-year low of $28.16 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.65.

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

