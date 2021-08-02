ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 370.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 575,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 453,024 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADMA. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 55.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADMA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $1.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $4.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.65.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 85.82% and a negative net margin of 155.78%. The business had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

