ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,600 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in ADT were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in ADT during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ADT by 158.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,438 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 83,093 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the first quarter worth $138,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ADT by 61.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 260,254 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 98,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the first quarter worth $141,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). ADT had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. On average, research analysts predict that ADT Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

