Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 567.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $50.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $51.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.79. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.11%.

DRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

