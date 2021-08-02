Advisor Partners LLC Sells 4,848 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,113 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE MFG opened at $2.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $3.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.68.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.