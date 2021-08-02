Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 127 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 7,456.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nordson by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,367,000 after purchasing an additional 43,806 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Nordson by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $53,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $48,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,743 shares of company stock worth $2,091,625 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $226.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.57. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $226.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NDSN. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.