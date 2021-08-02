Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares in the company, valued at $32,774.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 361,440 shares of company stock worth $56,376,705. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR opened at $154.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.75. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.60%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLR. Barclays upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

