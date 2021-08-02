Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,341 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $28.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.41. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 84.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

