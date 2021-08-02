Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 1,393 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth about $14,787,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in LKQ by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 539,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,846,000 after buying an additional 200,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of LKQ by 10.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 401,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after acquiring an additional 36,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 51.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities raised their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

LKQ stock opened at $50.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

