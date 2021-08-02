Aethlon Medical (AEMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Aethlon Medical to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. On average, analysts expect Aethlon Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

AEMD stock opened at $4.90 on Monday. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Aethlon Medical from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.