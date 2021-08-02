Aethlon Medical (AEMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Aethlon Medical to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. On average, analysts expect Aethlon Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AEMD stock opened at $4.90 on Monday. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.40.
Aethlon Medical Company Profile
Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.
