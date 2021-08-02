Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,876,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Aflac by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,519,000 after buying an additional 1,639,059 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Aflac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,762,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,751,000 after buying an additional 91,446 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aflac by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,027,000 after buying an additional 916,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Aflac by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,333,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,610,000 after buying an additional 242,084 shares during the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,654 shares of company stock worth $788,551. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. lifted their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

Shares of Aflac stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,147. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.56.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. Analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

