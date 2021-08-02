AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Asahi Glass is the largest supplier of automotive glass in the world. With automotive fabrication facilities throughout Europe, the Americas, Japan and Asia. “

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AGC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASGLY opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.59. AGC has a 52-week low of $5.43 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. AGC had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Equities analysts expect that AGC will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

