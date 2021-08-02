Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at HC Wainwright

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $32.47 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.06.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.97% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $109,480.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,480.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $430,083.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,696 shares of company stock worth $945,986 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 125,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

