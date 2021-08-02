AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AGM Group were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NASDAQ AGMH opened at $9.40 on Monday. AGM Group Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.86.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a software company in the People's Republic of China. The company offers multi-assets trading and management systems to small and mid-size broker and institutional clients; and FXSC, an online trading education and social trading network platform for forex traders, as well as provides demo trading services.

