Air Canada (TSE:AC) Raised to Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$31.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$28.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AC. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$25.45 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.92.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$24.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. Air Canada has a one year low of C$14.48 and a one year high of C$31.00.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The company had revenue of C$729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$660.11 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Canada will post -0.251199 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Craig Landry sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.29, for a total value of C$214,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at C$414,376.65.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.