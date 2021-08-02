Air Products and Chemicals (APD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of APD stock opened at $291.03 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.60. The company has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.88.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

