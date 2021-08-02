Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Holdings Decreased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,806,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,500,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price target on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.94.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $144.01 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock worth $452,687,619. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

