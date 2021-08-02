Airbus’ (EADSY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. AlphaValue raised Airbus to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Airbus from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.16.

OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $34.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $107.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter. Airbus had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 5.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbus will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

