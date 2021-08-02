Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €147.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AIR. Credit Suisse Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on Airbus in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Airbus in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Airbus in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €126.46 ($148.78).

Shares of AIR stock opened at €115.70 ($136.12) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €109.87. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

